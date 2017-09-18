Two arrested after several overnight vehicle burglaries

College Station police are investigating after two suspects, one a felon, were charged after a resident spotted them burglarizing several vehicles early Monday morning.

At 2:16 a.m., College Station Police Department received a call stating there were two people burglarizing vehicles in the 1700 block of Boardwalk Court and that the two suspects fled the area on bicycles.

Responding officers were able to locate the suspects at the intersection of Park Place and Anderson Street.

One suspect immediately stopped when ordered by the officers, but the other fled on the bike. The fleeing suspect was then chased by officers eventually abandoning his bike and continuing on foot.

While fleeing, he dropped a firearm into the back of a vehicle and threw a backpack under another. He was caught and arrested shortly after.

When officers searched the backpack they found numerous items believed to have been stolen. Upon checking the firearm’s serial number, officers discovered it had been stolen from Bryan Police Department. Several debit cards not belonging to the suspect were also found in his possession.

Officers were able to return the stolen property to several victims whose vehicles had been burglarized.

College Station police identified the suspects as 18-year-old Alantria Miles and 18-year-old Jerred Bishop.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with six counts of burglary of a vehicle and the Bishop was also charged with evading arrest, being a felon in possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm.

