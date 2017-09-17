Police identified man who died in single-vehicle accident

The Waco Police Department said they are investigating a single-vehicle accident that left one man dead.

The police department identified the man was 27-year-old Angel Melendez of Waco.

On Sept. 17 at around 7:50 a.m.officers responded to a call of a car that was off the roadway and in a field in China Spring and Pioneer Parkway. Officers discovered a dead man inside.

Police believe the car was traveling west on FM 3434 when the driver, Melendez, failed to stop for a stop sign at FM 1637.

Melendez continued across FM 1637, where he struck the raised concrete curbing in the construction zone and then the grass embankment. That caused the car to flip over and into the open field.

Melendez was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

