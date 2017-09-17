Police: 81-year-old missing man found with injuries

The Waco Police Department said they were looking for a missing elderly man.

Police said 81-year-old Pete Reed went missing and suffers from dementia.

Reed was found in a heavily wooded ravine several blocks away from his home.

Reed did have injuries but is conscious and is being transported to a local hospital.

He was last seen wearing dark jeans, black shoes, and a peach-colored shirt with horizontal stripes.

Reed has gray hair.

It is believed that Reed left the Lakeshore Estates located at 3208 Village Green at around 11 p.m. last night.

Reed does not have access to a car and is very fragile.

