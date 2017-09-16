Woodway Public Safety Dept. raising money to buy new fire truck

The Woodway Public Safety Department is hoping you can help them raise enough money to buy a new fire truck.

They held the 44th annual barbecue fundraiser at Woodway Elementary School Saturday.

The city manager and public safety director Yost Zakhary said their goal is to raise $45,000 within the next three years.

The truck costs about $500,000, but the director said city council will pay for 80 percent of it.

"It's all about service. What we do is service the community. We try to get 20 to 25 years out of each equipment, and we want to pay cash for it. When we get the truck, hopefully in two years, it'll be paid for in cash," Zakhary said.

If you couldn't make it out to the fundraiser, Zakhary said you can make a donation to the department.

