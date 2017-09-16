Police searching for suspect that robbed convenience store in Waco

The Waco Police Department said they are investigating an overnight aggravated robbery.

On Sept. 16 at around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 7/11 located at 701 S. University Parks Dr. for an aggravated robbery call.

Upon arrival, officers met the store clerk who said a man described as 5'10" and 225 lbs was wearing black pants with a white stripe down the leg, a white button-down shirt, black or gray shoes, and a blue ski mask, entered the front entrance of the store.

The suspect approached the counter, where there was a customer and ordered the clerk to give him the money out of the register.

The suspect kept grabbing at his waist as if he had a gun but did not display one.

After he had the cash, the suspect then ordered the clerk to give him a pack of Newport cigarettes.

The suspect fled on foot, last seen running southbound behind the store. No injuries were reported. No arrests.

