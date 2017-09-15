Texas A&M police search for campus assault by contact suspect

Texas A&M University police are searching for a suspect after a report of an assault by contact on campus.

The incident happened Thursday night at 9:15 p.m. between the Chemistry building and Evans Library, police said.

The victim reported that as she was walking on campus she heard someone whistle. A man approached her and grabbed her on the buttocks before fleeing Northbound on foot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact University Police at 979-845-2345.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.