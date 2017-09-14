City of Lampasas experiencing phone problems on land lines. - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

City of Lampasas experiencing phone problems on land lines.

(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
LAMPASAS, TX (KXXV) -

The Lampasas City said they are having phone problems primarily on land lines.

The city of Austin and Burnet are also experiencing the phone issue. 

Cell phone service is intermittent but the internet appears to be working. 

The time frame for repairs is unknown. We will post any updates we receive. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly