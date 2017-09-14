Fire at Sanderson Farms prompts road closure

A major road through Robertson County is closed this morning after an incident at the Sanderson Farms feed mill in Franklin.

Both sides of Highway 79 between FM 1940 and FM 2096 are shut down, and a Hazmat crew is on scene.

The Franklin Police Department says that a fire broke out inside one of the silos at the mill.

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert last night, urging drivers to seek alternate routes.

We're still trying to confirm why a Hazmat team was called to the scene, but all the employees at the mill are safe and accounted for. No one was hurt by the fire.

We'll update you on the air and online as we learn more information.

