Cottonmouth snake found at state park near Brenham

Cottonmouth snake found at state park near Brenham

(Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife) (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife)
BRENHAM, TX (KXXV) -

A Cottonmouth snake was found at a state park near Brenham.

The snake was found at Lake Somerville State Park. 

The snake was at an area of the park closed to campers due to flooding.

The photos were taken with a telephoto lens. 

For more information on the different types of Texas snakes click here: 

