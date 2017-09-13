90 lb 'Harvey' turtle found on the streets of Houston

A 90 lb turtle named " Harvey" was found roaming the streets of Houston.

The Houston SPCA's 24-hour animal rescue came to the aid of the giant turtle that was discovered in the middle of a road.

The turtle was taken to the Houston SPCA's Wildlife Center of Texas sanctuary.

The turtle is estimated to be between 70-100 years old and was returned to the Buffalo Bayou by the Texas Parks and Wildlife.

