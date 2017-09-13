90 lb 'Harvey' turtle found on the streets of Houston - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

90 lb 'Harvey' turtle found on the streets of Houston

(Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife) (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife)
HOUSTON, TX (KXXV) -

A 90 lb turtle named " Harvey" was found roaming the streets of Houston.

The Houston SPCA's 24-hour animal rescue came to the aid of the giant turtle that was discovered in the middle of a road. 

The turtle was taken to the Houston SPCA's Wildlife Center of Texas sanctuary. 

The turtle is estimated to be between 70-100 years old and was returned to the Buffalo Bayou by the Texas Parks and Wildlife.

