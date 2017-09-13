Man arrested for kidnapping and assaulting woman in Bryan

The Bryan Police Department said they are investigating an aggravated kidnapping.

On Sept. 12 at around 11:19 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 1600 block of Lucky St.

Police also learned there was a physical altercation between a man identified as 27-year-old James Brachel Tucker and a 24-year-old woman.

Tucker was reported to strike the woman and forced her into a vehicle prior to leaving the area.

Police were able to locate Tucker and woman on the 1400 block of West St.

Tucker was arrested for assault family and violence and kidnapping.

The victim only sustained minor injuries.

