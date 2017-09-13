Potential jurors in first Twin Peaks trial dismissed

The potential jurors who had been summoned for the first Twin Peaks trials have been dismissed.

Christopher "Jacob" Carrizal, the president of the Dallas chapter of the Bandidos, is the first biker expected to go on trial.

The potential jurors had attended court three times without the process of impaneling the jury starting.

The last two times they appeared in court, they were sent home after defense attorney Casie Gotro filed a motion to recuse judges Ralph Strother and Matt Johnson.

Strother was recused from Carrizal's trial. Johnson is expected to preside over the case.

On Wednesday morning, the defense attorney and the District Attorney's Office met prior the jury was requested to appear. At that time, they decided to dismiss the jury.

Gotro said the jury was dismissed because of a need for a pre-trial conference with Judge Johnson before moving forward.

The pre-trial conference is expected to take place on Monday at 9 a.m.

Another jury pool could be summoned for September 29.

