Killed CTX tow truck driver to be added to memorial

A Killeen tow truck driver, hit and killed while working on the side of the highway in May, is being honored and remembered.

Four months after his death, his name is being added to the Wall of the Fallen Memorial in Tennessee.

Scott Bowles worked for Goode Towing in Killeen. His wife, Stephanie, and their son, Sean, are traveling to the International Towing and Recovery Museum.

Saturday morning where they'll be attending the memorial ceremony that honors tow operators killed in the line of duty.

"My nine-year-old is looking forward to it. It's just another step to make sure he's not forgotten. He deserves it. He was a hard worker. Towing was his life. He gave his life doing what he loved," Stephanie Bowles said.

Stephanie and Sean Bowles said they will be joined by approximately 45 other families who also lost loved ones in the towing industry in the past year. There are currently 400 names on the Wall of the Fallen.

Since her husband's death, Stephanie has made it her life's mission to honor him by raising awareness of the Slow Down, Move Over Law.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.