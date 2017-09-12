Lampasas police search for missing person

The Lampasas Police Department is searching for a missing person.

Police said that Joshua Pendleton was reported missing on Sept. 6, last seen on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m.

Pendleton left his residence voluntarily, police say, but hadn't been seen since. Police said they have received information that makes them concerned about his well-being.

If you know any information, call the Lampasas Police Department at 512-556-3644.

