Two Central Texas high schools will participate in Touchdowns Against Cancer

Pledge It and MaxPreps have launched Touchdowns Against Cancer, a national high school program aimed to raise money to defeat childhood cancer, and Meridian and Wortham high schools will be participating.

Every touchdown scored by a participating high school from Sep. 14 to Sep. 30 will directly benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Fans can pledge a donation every touchdown their team scores

To learn more about Touchdowns Against Cancer click here.

