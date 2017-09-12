Harker Heights police investigating overnight carjacking - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Harker Heights police investigating overnight carjacking

By Vince Erickson, Anchor
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (KXXV) -

Harker Heights police confirmed they're searching for a suspect in an overnight carjacking. 

Police got the call around 3 a.m. when a man was held at gunpoint in the 500 block of Pan America Drive. 

The victim was not hurt, and the suspect fled the scene. 

