Trooper loses home, vehicle to fire

A Central Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper lost his home and car due to a fire.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about Trooper Rob Arrellano and his family who lost his home. The sheriff's office said that Arellano and his family were able to escape the home without injury. Everything was lost in the fire.

Donations are being collected to assist the family. You can donate through PayPal, GoFundMe or in person to the Madison County Sheriff's Office located at 2005 East Main Street in Madisonville.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.