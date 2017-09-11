17 arrested in prostitution sting, one on his birthday

Waco Police arrested 17 people after a three-day prostitution sting, one on the weekend of his 32nd birthday.

The Police Department said the sting was conducted from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9. There were 15 men and two women arrested.

The 15 men who were arrested all contacted profiles set up by police with the intention to meet up with a prostitute at a hotel. The two women arrested are alleged prostitutes.

Those arrested includes:

Justin Lee, 28

Dexter Beck, 30

Andre Dunn, 26

Jose Perez-Serrano, 37

Jose Santillano, 32

Kyle McGowan, 31

Eduardo Carderas, 25

Emanuel Lopez, 24

Reagan Starr, 22

Robert Davila Jr., 26

Pablo Garcia, 52

Zhen Wang, 34

Rachel Finney, 24

David Martinez, 28

Aaron Sickler, 34

Richard Erminger, 35

Monah Howard, 31

Santillano was arrested the weekend of his 32nd birthday.

Think you're coming to meet her? Think again, we intend to show you this.

17 snared in this weekend's Prostitution Sting.

Don't chance it. pic.twitter.com/seUyP3TyHg — WacoPolice (@WacoPolice) September 11, 2017

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.