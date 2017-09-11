17 arrested in prostitution sting, one on his birthday - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

17 arrested in prostitution sting, one on his birthday

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: McLennan County Jail) (Source: McLennan County Jail)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco Police arrested 17 people after a three-day prostitution sting, one on the weekend of his 32nd birthday.

The Police Department said the sting was conducted from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9. There were 15 men and two women arrested. 

The 15 men who were arrested all contacted profiles set up by police with the intention to meet up with a prostitute at a hotel. The two women arrested are alleged prostitutes. 

Those arrested includes:

  • Justin Lee, 28
  • Dexter Beck, 30
  • Andre Dunn, 26
  • Jose Perez-Serrano, 37
  • Jose Santillano, 32
  • Kyle McGowan, 31
  • Eduardo Carderas, 25
  • Emanuel Lopez, 24
  • Reagan Starr, 22
  • Robert Davila Jr., 26
  • Pablo Garcia, 52
  • Zhen Wang, 34
  • Rachel Finney, 24
  • David Martinez, 28
  • Aaron Sickler, 34
  • Richard Erminger, 35
  • Monah Howard, 31

Santillano was arrested the weekend of his 32nd birthday. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly