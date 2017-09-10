Hundreds lost power after fire broke out at electrical substation in Bryan

The Bran Police Department said a major transformer caught fire causing many residents to lose power.

The incident happened on Sept. 10 where a large portion of the east side of Bryan was without power.

The Bryan Texas Utilities posted on their Twitter they were en route to Wm J Bryan and Villa Maria Rd, where a fire broke out at a Nall substation.

Many traffic lights were not working due to the incident.

The fire has now been extinguished and the power has since been restored.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.