New field named after hometown NFL star

The City of Temple dedicated a new football field in honor of a hometown NFL Super Bowl Champion.

"Mr. Greene, I'm sorry that it's taken us this long to get this field built. But, on behalf of every citizen in the City of Temple, I want to say that we are honored that you are from Temple, Texas and that Temple, Texas is your home," Danny Dunn, Mayor of Temple, said.

Saturday morning, a new community football field in East Temple was named after Mean Joe Greene, a four time NFL Super Bowl Champion.

"I never could dream that, that one day, my life's passion would allow me to have a field named after me," Mean Joe Greene said.

The Mean Joe Greene field will be home to little league football games.

"I would like to know and believe that five years from now, ten years from now, that this is, this field and the occupants, the participants will be going strong," Greene added.

Greene thanked the City of Temple and its park and recreation department numerous times... but finished on this note...

"Well, I'm gonna say it, I don't wanna come over and see my name over there and then see a whole bunch of weeds on this field... you know? We got that?" Greene added.

Mean Joe Greene performed the honorary coin toss for the first little league football game that started immediately after the ceremony.

Mean Joe Greene signed Coca Cola cans for fans after the ceremony.

