Police search for missing teen out of Temple

(Source: The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The Temple Police Department said they are looking for a missing teen.

15-year-old Jasmine Rousey went missing on Sept. 5. She was last seen on a school bus but did not return home from school.

She is 5'4" tall and weighs 190 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website mentions that Rousey may travel to Waco.

If anyone knows of Rousey's whereabouts you are asked to call police.

