Temple police search for persons of interest for stolen Academy softball championship rings

The State Championship rings for the Academy softball team have been stolen, Academy High School Booster Club said.

The booster club posted on twitter that the ring ceremony that was scheduled for Sept. 8 has been postponed due to this theft.

Temple Police Department said they were called at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 about the burglary, they said it happened in the 2500 block of South 31st St. at the Villas on the Hill Apartments. Someone entered an unlocked car at the complex and took the rings.

The Temple Police Department is working with Academy ISD to recover the stolen championship rings.

Temple police said they are looking for two people of interest in this theft, 28-year-old Brendon Bolsins, who is believed to be in the Belton area, and 46-year-old Marcus Knotts, who is believed to be homeless and around the Ave G area in Temple.

Kevin Sprinkles, the superintendent of Academy Independent School District, issued the following statement:

"The school district is cooperating fully with with the Temple Police Department as they conduct their investiagtion. If anyone has any information regarding the theft of these rings, please contact the Temple Police Department immediately. The district has contacted the ring supplier to determine the options for replacement if necessary. This is a sad day for our district and our softball program, however, we refuse to allow this criminal activity to detract from all of the hard work and determination our Lady Bees exhibited in earning these State Championship rings. "

