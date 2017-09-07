U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas visits MCC

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will speak at McLennan Community College Thursday night.

Justice Thomas has served as a justice since 1991. He was appointed by George H.W. Bush.

He is expected to talk about being raised by his grandparents in a poor, rural area of Georgia.

Former Baylor University President Ken Starr will be there as well as MCC government faculty members Ashley Cruseturner and Andi Ramon.

Justice Thomas will also be signing copies of his book "My Grandfather's Son" at the end of the event.

Doors at The Highlands gym open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 7:30 p.m.

