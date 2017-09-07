Copperas Cove issues rabies exposure warning

The Copperas Cove Police Department has issued a warning to residents after a raccoon in the area tested positive for rabies.

On Sep. 5, animal control was sent to the 1900 block of Wayne Street after it was reported a raccoon had walked up in the yard and laid down near the side of the house.

The raccoon was located, impounded and sent to the Texas Department of Health in Austin for testing. Animal control was notified on Thursday that the raccoon was infected with rabies.

Copperas Cove police said anyone who believed they, their pet, or has knowledge of a person or animal having contact with a raccoon or other wild animal in the area should immediately contact Copperas Cove Animal Control at 254-547-5584 or at the after hours number to 254-546-8222.

Police remind residents that the rabies infection is common in bats, coyotes, raccoons, skunks and foxes. Signs of the infection in humans can include fever, headaches, fatigue, respiration difficulties, possibly paralysis or hyperactivity or coma. Signs of the infection in pets may include fever, chewing at the site of infection or bite, erratic behavior, walking aimlessly, general restlessness, skin irritability, sensitivity to light, aggression in animals not normally aggressive and general unnatural behavior for the animal.

