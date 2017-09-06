Students from Indiana school send donations to Waco for Harvey victims

Bubba's 33 Waco will be making a second trip to drop off donations for victims of Harvey in South Texas.

Service Manager Rachelle Coumont said a FedEx type truck dropped off a truckload of donations on Tuesday. The donations came from students at Bremen Elementary-Middle School in Bremen, Indiana. The school collected donations of pet food, water, diapers, and hygiene products.

The truck was being delivered to Central Texas so the school decided to fill it with donations to send to South Texas.

Thanks to social media, the donations were dropped off at Bubba's 33.

"Through social media, it got up to Bremen, Indiana, that we were collecting supplies and of course this 6th-grade class wanted to contribute and they wanted to help. So they collected all of the goods," Coumont said. "Luckily the teacher's husband works for FedEx and he was making a delivery to Hewitt. He was able to load it all in his truck and bring it on down."

Along with the donations, students wrote thank you cards and notes of encouragement for those who are helping with the Harvey relief efforts.

Bubba's 33 will be dropping off the supplies to South Texas next week.

