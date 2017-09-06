Police: Distracted driver ends up in construction site - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police: Distracted driver ends up in construction site

A distracted driver ended up in a construction site, Waco police said Wednesday afternoon. 

Waco police said the accident happened on the corner of 25th Street and Edna Avenue. The driver was distracted and didn't see cones and a flagger surrounding the site. 

Police said there were no injuries. 

