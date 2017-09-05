Police search for man who exposed himself to woman, child

Police are searching who they say exposed himself to a woman and her child Tuesday.

Texas A&M University Police said the incident happened at 3:35 p.m. A woman told police that a man had exposed himself to her and her child while they were walking towards the Becky Gates Children Center.

The woman told police that she saw the suspect standing outside of Garden Apartments Building N on A&M campus.

The man was described as 5-feet-6-inches, short dark hair, wearing a long sleeve red or maroon-colored shirt, blue jeans and is approximately 40 years old.

If you have information, call police at 979-845-2345.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.