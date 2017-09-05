Community leaders register for Waco Power Switch

Community leaders are getting together to register for Waco Power Switch, an effort to help residents lower their electricity costs.

A small group met from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the East Waco Library.

The Waco Power Switch is done through group energy switching, which involves a group of residential customers asking electric providers to bid for their business.

Folks can register without any obligation to switch providers once the results come out. Participation is free and entirely voluntary.

"I know, personally, I spent way too much on my electric bill and it took me a long time to do some homework to figure out that I could be saving some money," said John Kinnaird, Waco City Councilman and community volunteer. "This program just takes that guess work out of it and just gives our citizens in our community an opportunity to take advantage of cheaper pricing without all of the homework and legwork."

Kinnaird said the lowest rate wins and those who have signed up will have the opportunity to accept or reject the contract set by the provider.

The registration portal opened in Aug. and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 27.

To get started, click here.

