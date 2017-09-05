Three -18-Wheeler crash on I-35 causing delays in Troy - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Three -18-Wheeler crash on I-35 causing delays in Troy

(Source: TxDOT) (Source: TxDOT)
BELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A three-18-wheeler crash on Northbound I-35 is causing backups in Troy near mile marker 308.

The 18-wheelers are stopped on both sides of the main lanes and traffic is driving between them, TxDOT said. 

Emergency responders are at the scene. Those driving through the area should expect delays. 

