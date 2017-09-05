Employees use portable fire extinguisher to halt fire

Employees at McLane Southwest were able to stop a fire from spreading on the dock door seal with the help of a portable fire extinguisher.

On Tuesday morning, at 3:40 a.m., Temple Firefighters arrived at 2828 Industrial Blvd. to find workers evacuated from the building and the blaze already successfully put out by employees.

Fire investigators determined the fire was started unintentionally from the heat of a trailer's clearance light against the door seal. Temple Fire and Rescue said the damage was confined to the door seal.

No one was injured in this fire.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.