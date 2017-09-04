Police: Two men injured after accidental shooting while cleaning gun

The Temple Police Department said two people are injured after an accidental shooting of two men cleaning a gun.

One man was shot in the chest and another man was shot in the hand area.

The two men were taken to the hospital.

Police believe that one man was cleaning the gun and didn't check if the safety was on.

No other details were provided, we'll bring you more updates once they become available.

