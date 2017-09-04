Structure fire in Whitney extinguished Monday morning

At around 8:15 a.m., the Whitney fire department responded to 103 S. Colorado St. to a call of smoke showing at a building.

Whitney Fire Department said the single story building had no occupants. They made entry through a garage door that revealed a small fire inside. The fire was contained and extinguished quickly.

No one was injured in this incident.

Assisting agencies were the Whitney Police Department, Lakeview Fire Department, Hill County Sheriff's Office and Whitney Emergency Medical Services.

