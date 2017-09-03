Man arrested for drunk driving, striking restaurant

The College Station Police Department said they arrested a man for driving drunk and striking a local restaurant.

On Sept. 3 at around 4:25 a.m., 21-year-old Steven Johnson II of College Station was driving a GMC Sierra when it struck a Grand Prix and then struck a Kentucky Fried Chicken store located at 2501 Texas Ave S.

After the investigation, officers learned that Johnson drifted out of his lane and struck the Grand Pix from behind.

Johnson then lost a wheel in the crash, causing Johnson to lose control and crash into the Kentucky Fried Chicken.

A sobriety test was performed on Johson, and upon completion was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

The passenger of the Grand Prix was transported to the hospital with non-threating injuries.

Minor damages were done to the building.

