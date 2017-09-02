House fire displaces family of two in Temple

The Temple Fire Department said a house fire displaced two people in Temple.

The fire happened on Saturday, Sept. 2 at around 2:32 p.m., in the 1800 block of South 7th St.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke showing from the rear wall of a wooden framed house.

No one was inside the house when the fire broke out.

The amount of home damage has not been calculated.

Fire investigators determine the cause of the fire was unintentional and started in the vicinity of an electrical meter.

The American Red Cross is working to assist the displaced family of two.

The fire was under control at 2:56 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.