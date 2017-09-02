Bell County Sheriff's Department asking for help in finding missing teen

The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in finding a missing person.

They are looking for 19-year-old Tiffanie Henry.

She was last seen around midnight on Sept. 2.

Henry is 5'03 tall, and 245 lbs. She went missing from the 300 block of Triple 7 estates in Bell County, in the Killeen area.

If you have any information about Henry's whereabouts you are asked to call 254-933-5412.

