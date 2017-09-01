CTX school district creates app promoting academic success

Copperas Cove ISD is introducing new technology this year that will allow parents to get a closer look at what's going on in the classroom.

The new technology is an app called Schoology, which connects parents, students and staff members in one space.

Schoology allows teachers to share what they're doing in the classroom with parents and students. Students and teachers have their own login provided by the district, and parents have the option to create a login. Danielle Patterson, the Technology Integration Facilitator, said the app is like a one stop shop for your student's academics.

“We're challenging teachers to post something that they did in the class that day or other work that they can enhance the learning at home. We’re opening up the communication where we already do a great job, but now it’s more accessible to parents,” Patterson said.

Patterson also said this feature is great for when students are sick and have to miss school. The app allows accessibility so students don’t fall behind on their work. Schoology also helps military parents who are deployed but still wish to be involved with their child’s academics.

This is a district-wide initiative. Students as young as pre-K to high school seniors are using this new feature as well as the entire administration.



Therefore, next time a student fails to remember what they did in school this app will tell it all.

