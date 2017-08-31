Mother wants closure after toddler's autopsy cannot rule cause of death

Riley Davis died in April and at the time, a Bell County Justice of the Peace said that the 18-month-old may have been the victim of a homicide, but a recently released autopsy shows that wasn't the case.

Madison Morris got a phone call in April telling her that her son was being rushed to the hospital.



"I couldn't look at him, I couldn't it touch him, there was nothing I could do at that point besides pray to God he wakes up," Morris said.

But he never did.

"He wasn't breathing and he went from Metroplex to McLane Children's Hospital and from there he was pronounced brain dead," Morris said.

Riley was pronounced dead April 8, but the cause of death was unknown.

"From what I was told, it's because he had thrown up and was choking on his own throw-up and he wasn't breathing," Morris said.

Even a recently released autopsy can't determine the cause of death.

"The autopsy revealed that it was inconclusive," Morris said. "I want him to be at peace so there is no more running around to find answers or no more running around hearing this and hearing that, I just want closure."

Closure that didn't come from an autopsy and now may never come since she still doesn't know what happened to her baby boy.

"He was my first born, he was the love of my life. He made me who I am today," Morris said.

