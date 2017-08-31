Vacant school opens as a shelter for evacuees

Central Texas is expanding efforts to help evacuees. There's now an American Red Cross shelter in Killeen.

The first set of buses came in Thursday afternoon and more are expected to arrive this weekend as more people come up from South Texas and current evacuees relocate.

Fairway Middle School has been vacant and will now be the temporary home of hundreds of Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

Five Bell County shelters will consolidate into the middle school.

Thanks to an outpouring of donations, the shelter has organized a grocery store, so to say, where evacuees can pick and choose what they would like.

Ruben Flores was rescued from Dickinson and Thursday night will be his second night in the Red Cross shelter.

"The community is just amazing... I don't know what other words to say, but thanks to the Red Cross and all the volunteers in both shelters... it's unbelievable. We have everything we need," Ruben Flores said.

The Salvation Army in Killeen is providing all the food and Bell County Sheriff's and Constables are providing security at the Fairway Middle School.

By Friday night, Red Cross and the Salvation Army expect to be serving approximately 255 people at this shelter.

Volunteers are needed 24 hours a day.

