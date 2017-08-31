Texas A&M provides free football tickets to Harvey victims, first-responders, volunteers

Texas A&M University is offering free tickets to the first two home games to Hurricane Harvey victims, first-responders and volunteers.

The games will be on Sep. 9 at 6 p.m. against Nicholls State and Sep. 16 at 11 a.m. against Louisiana-Lafayette.

“We want to provide a brief reprieve to all of those affected by this tragedy, as well as extend an expression of gratitude to all of the first-responders and volunteers that are working so hard to help the region return to normalcy,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said.

The free ticket offer for the two games can be found on the Aggie football website. The offer is available while supplies last.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.