Waco police said suspicious device is safe, roadways to open shortly

Waco police said that a suspicious package that was placed against the gas pump is safe after an investigation by the McLennan County bomb squad. They said that the roadways will open shortly, and people will be allowed back into their homes.

The suspicious package was at the Valero Station on Hwy 84 and Speegleville Road.

The bomb squad said that the package was a utility locator machine that had wires. They said that to the untrained eye, it could look like a bomb.

They do not why someone left this piece of construction equipment, and they are investigating. Police said that what happened this morning is the ideal way to handle a situation like this.

Neighbors headed evacuation warnings and cooperated with police. The employees who reported the package slightly opened it before calling the police, and Sgt. Patrick Swanton strongly advised against looking inside a package you are unsure of.

Instead, he said to call police immediately.

Police said the danger zone was a 500-yard radius. The evacuation was done as a precautionary measure. Police were going door-to-door to notify everyone of this evacuation and making doors with pieces of paper once they've done so.

Waco police asked Valero Station employees what the package looked like and the employee told them it looked like "a bomb on TV."

Waco police said all children at River Valley Intermediate School were safe on lock down.

Police originally stated the school in the area was Speegleville Elementary, but later corrected it to River Valley Intermediate School. Speegleville Elementary is not directly affected by this incident.

Traffic was backed up on Hwy 84 and Speegleville Road.

