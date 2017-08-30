Salvation Army preps McLennan County shelter for Harvey evacuees

The Salvation Army has prepared a shelter for people who evacuated their homes after Hurricane Harvey.

The shelter currently has 50 beds ready for people who need a place to stay for at least a month as they rebuild their lives after the devastating storm. It is currently on standby until the state calls the city to say evacuees are being sent to Waco.

The American Red Cross will provide food and supplies to Harvey victims for the duration of their stay at the shelter.

Major Bradley Caldwell of the Salvation Army said having long term shelter available is important for people with nowhere to go.

“Not everybody has family that can take them in for an indefinite period of time,” Caldwell said. “The Red Cross and the Salvation Army both are prepared and experienced in providing this sort of care, longer term if necessary for folks who have been put out by a natural disaster.”

The Salvation Army said that all donations are going to their Harvey relief pool. They are also accepting local donations in the form of gift cards to be given to evacuees staying at the shelter.

Copyright KXXV 2017. All rights reserved.