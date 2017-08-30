Central Texas Mattress Firm locations will accept donations for evacuees

Mattress Firm is mobilizing it's 12 Central Texas stores to act as collection points for donations.

In a release sent Wednesday, the company said that the stores would serve as donation centers during normal store hours. People can drop off items such as underwear, socks, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, diapers, wipes and formula at the location in the Harker Heights, Temple, Killeen and College Station stores.

The company is also making a $1 million donation to those affected by Hurricane Harvey, as well as donating a portion of sales in pillows, blankets and mattresses that will help the evacuees.

