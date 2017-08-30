Medical transport for hospitals impacted by Harvey stationed in CTX airport

Thirty fixed wing aircraft equipped with medical equipment are at the Drawn-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport ready to transport patients from areas affected by Harvey to other facilities.

Medical staff from different areas of the country are prepared to care for patients in the aircraft, which has the same capabilities of an intensive care unit.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency called several companies to provide this service.

At this point, some aircraft have left to be on standby at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.