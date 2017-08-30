Government of Puerto Rico sends rescue workers to Texas for reli - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Government of Puerto Rico sends rescue workers to Texas for relief efforts

(Source: KXXV Viewer) (Source: KXXV Viewer)
(KXXV) -

The Puerto Rican government is sending a brigade of 15 rescue workers to Texas to aid with recovery work following Hurricane Harvey.

The group is coordinated by Abner Gómez, the director of the State Agency for Emergency and Disaster Management. There are five firefighters, a paramedic of the Medical Emergencies Corps and nine volunteers and staff of the agency’s municipal offices.

"The people of Puerto Rico stand in solidarity with the residents of Texas and the thousands of Puerto Rican families living there,” Said Ricardo Rosselló, the governor of Puerto Rico.  “I would like to thank this skilled brigade for its commitment. Without a doubt, its experience in this type of emergencies will help in the recovery and rescue after the passage of this atmospheric phenomenon."

Approximately 155,000 Puerto Ricans live in Texas, according to Puerto Rico Office of Communications.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Harvey leaves small town in shambles after landfall

    Harvey leaves small town in shambles after landfall

    Sunday, August 27 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-08-27 18:09:51 GMT
    Monday, August 28 2017 3:31 AM EDT2017-08-28 07:31:09 GMT
    Robert Zbranek ignored warnings to evacuate Rockport, a town of about 10,000, determined to ride out Hurricane Harvey on his 38-foot cruiser, one of three boats he had moored at a local marina.More >>
    Robert Zbranek ignored warnings to evacuate Rockport, a town of about 10,000, determined to ride out Hurricane Harvey on his 38-foot cruiser, one of three boats he had moored at a local marina.More >>

  • Major flood emergency declared in Houston area

    Major flood emergency declared in Houston area

    Sunday, August 27 2017 9:38 AM EDT2017-08-27 13:38:29 GMT
    (Source: Houston Transtar)(Source: Houston Transtar)

    The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.

    More >>

  • Floodwaters drop across much of Houston; death toll at 20

    Floodwaters drop across much of Houston; death toll at 20

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 4:02 AM EDT2017-08-30 08:02:40 GMT
    Wednesday, August 30 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-08-30 17:42:47 GMT

    After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.

    More >>

    After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly