Government of Puerto Rico sends rescue workers to Texas for relief efforts

The Puerto Rican government is sending a brigade of 15 rescue workers to Texas to aid with recovery work following Hurricane Harvey.

The group is coordinated by Abner Gómez, the director of the State Agency for Emergency and Disaster Management. There are five firefighters, a paramedic of the Medical Emergencies Corps and nine volunteers and staff of the agency’s municipal offices.

"The people of Puerto Rico stand in solidarity with the residents of Texas and the thousands of Puerto Rican families living there,” Said Ricardo Rosselló, the governor of Puerto Rico. “I would like to thank this skilled brigade for its commitment. Without a doubt, its experience in this type of emergencies will help in the recovery and rescue after the passage of this atmospheric phenomenon."

Approximately 155,000 Puerto Ricans live in Texas, according to Puerto Rico Office of Communications.

