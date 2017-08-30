IRS: Beware of fake charity scams relating to Hurricane Harvey

The Internal Revenue Service issues a warning about fake charity scams that have surfaced relating to Hurricane Harvey.

The IRS is encouraging that, instead, those wanting to donate seek out recognized charitable groups.

Criminals often send emails that bring people to bogus websites that look to be affiliated with legitimate charitable causes. These websites often mimic the sites of, or claim to be an affiliate of legitimate charities in order to get money or personal financial information that can be used to steal identities or financial resources, the IRS said.

You can use the tools on the IRS website to check the status of charitable organizations.

If you suspect fraud by email you can visit IRS.gov and search for the keyword “Report Phishing”

The revenue service has several tips to help avoid donating to fake charities:

Be sure to donate to recognized charities

Be wary of charities with names that are similar to familiar or nationally known organizations.

Don’t give out personal financial information, such as Social Security numbers or credit card and bank account numbers and passwords

Never give or send cash. For security and tax record purposes, contribute by check or credit card or another way that provides documentation of the donation.

