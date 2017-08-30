Comfort dogs to be brought for Harvey evacuees in Bell County - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Comfort dogs to be brought for Harvey evacuees in Bell County

(Source: City of Temple) (Source: City of Temple)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Comfort dogs will be in Bell County to spend time with families evacuating from Harvey on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The dogs will be at Wilson Park Recreational Center located at 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Dr. in Temple.

The comfort dogs, Phoebe, Abner and Pax, are trained with the Lutheran Church Charities and interact with people at churches, schools, nursing homes, hospitals and in disaster situations.

