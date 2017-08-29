CTX VA sends staff to support Houston DeBakey VA in Harvey's aftermath

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System said they are sending 25 members to the Micahel E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston to provide relief to staff who have been unable to leave the medical center since Hurricane Harvey.

“We are proud of our staff who have volunteered to assist the DeBakey VA Medical Center in their time of need after historic, unprecedented flooding that has devasted the city of Houston and surrounding areas,” said Olawale O. Fashina, M.D., Acting Director for the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System.

The first Central Texas team of 25 staff will be deployed Wednesday, August 30, 2017.

They will leave at 7 a.m. from the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple at the old Emergency Department entrance.

This team will consist of eight ICU nurses, 10 acute care nurses, two LVNs, two Sterile Processing Service techs, three OR techs, and one radiology tech.

