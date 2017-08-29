McLennan Community College offers courses to students enrolled i - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

McLennan Community College offers courses to students enrolled in colleges affected by Harvey

The McLennan Community College said they are offering courses to students who are unable to attend classes this semester at colleges located in the regions of Texas affected by Harvey.

MCC will offer courses comparable to the student's current course schedule and assist in communicating with their college to ensure the courses will transfer upon completion.

MCC advisors are available to help plan course schedules on a case-by-case basis.

McLennan County students currently enrolled at a college located in the regions of Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey who are interested in attending MCC this semester can call at 254-299-8414. 

