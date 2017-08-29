Gas Buddy asks for public's help in tracking gas

Several Central Texas gas stations are running out of fuel.

Gas Buddy, the app that tracks gas station prices, has added a feature where the public can add what gas stations have gas and which do not.

The tracker also lets the public put whether or not the gas station has power or not.

Anyone can update the gas station by visiting the website from a computer or phone.

