Report: Austin tourist ferry to deliver medical supplies to Houston

Boats that are usually used for ferrying tourists in Austin has found a new purpose in Houston.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that Austin Duck Adventure's co-owner Paul Mahler headed to Houston on Monday to assist in the disaster relief effort.

The amphibious vehicles will be delivering medical supplies.

The company will be shut down during relief efforts.

“It’s going to be a substantial hit, especially with Labor Day weekend coming up, but it’s the right thing to do,” Geller said to the Statesman. “We’ve got a lot of friends and family in Houston, and we know they’d be here to help us if the tide was turned the other way.”

The vehicles are able to run on roadways and in water.

Each boat can hold 45 people.

